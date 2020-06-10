Cold Front Brings Showers Today. Yes, We Said Cold Front.

A cold front will move through the area Wednesday, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be dry on Thursday with slightly lower temperatures. The North Escambia high on Thursday will be in the 80s, and Thursday night’s low will be in 60s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.