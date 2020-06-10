Century Man Facing Battery, Drug Charges After Disturbance With His Brother

A Century man is facing battery and drug charges over a disturbance involving his brother.

Aaron Tyrone Madison, Jr., 35, was charged with battery, battery by strangulation and possession of a controlled substance.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported disturbance at the Food Giant on North Century Boulevard. The individuals involved in the disturbance had left the store and gone to a home nearby on State Line Road. Deputies arrived at the home and observed Madison in a physical altercation with his brother. The brother and several others were yelling at Madison to leave but he instead tried to walk to the rear of the property, according to an arrest report.

When the deputy approached Madison, he observed a clear plastic baggie in his hand and another bag was later found in his pocket. The substance in the bags was believed to be bath salts and will be sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for testing.

A female at the home stated he Madison grabbed his brother around the throat until he passed out and grabbed her by the hair and “slung” her before punching her two times in the cheek.

Madison was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $16,000.