Century Council Takes Issue With Only Nominee For Vacant Council Seat, Postpones Decision

The Century Town Council decided Monday night to wait until their next meeting to appoint someone to a vacant seat on their board.

Ben Boutwell resigned from the council last week to run for mayor. That put his Seat 3 position on this year’s ballot, and allowed the council to appoint a new member for the rest of the year to fulfill the remainder of his term.

Monday night, Council President Ann Brooks said she thought it was important the council not appoint any current candidate to the council, and nominated Mary Bourgeois to the seat.

Bourgeois ran for a council seat in 2016 but was defeated by James Smith. She owns a local business and is president of the local chamber. But the problem with Bourgeois for council member Luis Gomez, Jr. was the fact the she is campaign treasurer for Shelisa McCall, a candidate for the seat. Gomez said the appointment might make it appear that the council is biased toward a particular candidate.

“That might be a little bit of an unfair advantage,” Gomez said.

Mayor Henry Hawkins noted that Bourgeois is also chairperson of the town’s Charter Review Committee, and that would be a conflict of interest.

There were no other nominations made Monday.

On the recommendation of Gomez and Hawkins, the council agreed to submit their nominations by the close of business on July 1 and make an appointment at their next regular meeting on July 6.

