Boutwell Resigns From Town Council To Run For Century Mayor: Incumbent Hawkins Prefiles

June 9, 2020

Ben Boutwell resigned from the Century Town Council Monday and qualified to run for mayor. Henry Hawkins, the incumbent mayor, prefiled Monday to seek reelection.

Under Century’s charter, the existing council is responsible for filling the immediate vacancy on the council until a successor is elected. Candidate qualifying is currently underway for state and local offices, including the Town of Century. Anyone wishing to run for the vacant Seat 3 must qualify no later than noon on Friday, June 12. The office of mayor and council seats 1 and 2 are also on the ballot.

Candidates may qualify at the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections office in Pensacola during regular business hours, until qualifying closes at noon on Friday. In addition, a member of the supervisor of elections staff will be at Century Town Hall on Wednesday, June 10 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. to receive and process paperwork for candidates wishing to qualify for office.

Pictured: Ben Boutwell (above) and Henry Hawkins. NorthEscambia.com photos. Pictured inset: Boutwell’s resignation letter. Click to enlarge.

