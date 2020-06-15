Beulah Food Trucks Are Back Once Per Month. Here’s The Schedule For This Tuesday.

June 15, 2020

During the pandemic, Escambia County started allowing food trucks daily in the parking lot of the Escambia County Equestrian Center at 7550 Mobile Highway.

The schedule has been cut back to just the third Tuesday of the month. The food trucks will be at the county-owned facility from 3-7 p.m. on June 16, July 21 and August 18.

This Tuesday, June 16, the following food trucks are scheduled:

  • Dr. Sno’s Shaved Ice 3-7 p.m.
  • 3-D Eats & Tea Pensacola 3-7 p.m.
  • Rolling Embers Wood Fired Pizza 4-7 p.m.
  • Beck’s Jamaican Kitchen 4-7 p.m.

And if if you are looking for a Taco Tuesday, we’re told Beck’s Jamaican Kitchen will be serving jerk chicken tacos.

The parking lot is a large area and provides ample room for residents to adhere to all CDC social distancing protocols, according to the county. To participate as a food truck vendor, call (850) 941-6042 for a vendor application. All Equestrian Center vendor fees will be waived.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 