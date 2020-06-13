Another Escambia County COVID-19 Death; Florida Sees Record Single Day Increase In Cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County increased by five as another death was reported Saturday, according to the Friday report from the Florida Department of Health. Saturday was the highest single day increase in cases across the state.

The Escambia fatality was a 97-year old long-term care facility resident that had previous contact with a known case.

The number of cases in Escambia County is now 961, and Santa Rosa County increased by 10 to 285.

Across Florida, the number of cases increased by 2,581 for a total of 73,552. Saturday was the first day more than 2,000 new cases were reported in a single 24 hour period. The increase is attributed to increased testing and, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis, an increase in farm workers on large commercial farms.

Of the 37 deaths in Escambia County, 29 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been nine deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 73,552 cases including 71,589 Florida residents. There have been 11,874 hospitalizations* and 2,925 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 961 (+5 since Friday)

Pensacola — 680

Cantonment — 56

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid — 1

Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 13

Century — 3

Hospitalizations: 67*

Deaths — 38

Male — 324

Female — 440

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 285 (+10 since Friday)

Milton — 166

Navarre — 43

Gulf Breeze — 34

Pace — 19

Jay — 4

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 26*

Deaths — 9

Male — 185

Female — 86

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 98

Florida cases:

Total cases — 73,552

Florida residents — 71,589

Deaths — 2,925

Hospitalizations — 11,874*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.