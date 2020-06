Crop Duster Plane Crashes North Of Atmore

A crop duster plan crash north of Atmore Tuesday morning.

The plan went down on Gideons Lake Road off Atmosphere Road. That’s just north of I-65 near the Poarch/Jacks Springs Road Exit.

Reports indicate that the plane crashed upon or shortly after takeoff.

Further information has not yet been released about the crash or the condition of the pilot.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.