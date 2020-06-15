15% Of Century’s Fire Hydrants Are In Bad Shape. Seven Don’t Work At All.

A survey of the 133 fire hydrants on the Century water system found that 17 are in poor to failed condition. Seven of those don’t work at all.

A Century Water System Asset Management and Fiscal Sustainability Plan from the Florida Rural Water Association (FRWA) found the problems. The plan was accepted and approved by the town council recently.

Just five hydrants are classified as being in good to excellent condition. There are 91 (81% of the total) in average condition with only minor to moderate corrosion, broken chains, minor leaks, or needing paint.

Seven are in poor condition with moderate to heavy corrosion, some difficulty turning, too low the ground or other problems.

Three are in very poor condition that need to be service or repaired within the next three years, according to the water association. They are knocked over, or are leaning too much.

Six of the seven failed hydrants have seized operating nuts and one has a broken stem that spins freely. FRWA says the fire hydrants need to be replace immediately for fire prevention capabilities and to allow the water system to be flushed to maintain drinking water quality.

It will cost an estimated $29,500 to replace the seven failed hydrants, plus $5,000 to repair the 10 poor to very poor condition hydrants, according to FRWA.

Here are the fire hydrants in poor to failed condition:

FAILED

East Pond St/Ramar St — Operating nut seized, severe corrosion

Jefferson Ave/Mayo Lane – Operating nut seized

Jefferson Ave south of Jim Lane — Operating nut seized

Highway 4 north of Campbell Rd – Operating nut seized

Old Flomaton Rd — Operating nut seized

N Century Blvd/Tedder St — Stem broke, spins freely

Front St/Lodge Dr — Operating nut seized

VERY POOR CONDITION

Jefferson Ave SW of Church St – Knocked over

Alger Rd south of Plum St — Leaning backward 45 degrees

N Century Blvd/W Cottage St — Leaning 30 degrees, operating fine

POOR CONDITION

2nd St between Industrial and Hadley — Operating nut super tight, needs grease

N Century Blvd SW of Hudson Hill Rd — Leaning significantly, too low to the ground

Campbell Rd/Fannie Rd — Operating nut super tight, needs grease, front outer welded

Freedom Rd/Camellia Gardens – Significantly leaking, operating nut super tight

Old Flomaton Rd — (no reason provided)

Mayo St/Church St – Too low to the ground, needs to be raised

Hwy 29 west of Jackson St – Buried to outlets

NorthEscambia.com file photo.