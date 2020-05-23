Warm And Humid Memorial Day Weekend With A Chance Of Scattered Showers

May 23, 2020

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Memorial Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 