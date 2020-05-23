Warm And Humid Memorial Day Weekend With A Chance Of Scattered Showers

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Memorial Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.