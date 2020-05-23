Vehicle Burns By Pumps At Local Gas Station

A vehicle erupted into flames Friday night next to the fuel pumps at a local gas station.

The vehicle burned under the gas canopy at the Tom Thumb on Chemstrand at the intersection of East Kingsfield Road. The Ensley and Cantonment Stations of Escambia Fire Rescue were dispatched to the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

Pictured top: A vehicle burns under the gas canopy. Pictured first below: Someone attempts to use a fire extinguisher to put on the blaze, but they were unsuccessful. Pictured below: Escambia Fire Rescue arrives. Reader submitted cellphone photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.