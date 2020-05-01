Two More Local COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Escambia, Santa Rosa; Escambia Cases Up By 26

Two more people in the Escambia and Santa Rosa counties have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases were up 26 on Friday to 532 with one additional death, an 82-year old female, for a total of 12. Santa Rosa was up four to 158 cases and one additional death, a 64-year old male, for a total of eight.

While the FDOH has not confirmed, the sudden uptick in Escambia County cases is believed to be related to the surge in local nursing home testing.

Statewide, there were 34,728 cases including 33,829 Florida residents. There have been 5,767 hospitalizations and 1,314 deaths.

Total cases — 532 (+26 since Thursday)

Pensacola — 402

Cantonment — 40

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 4

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 43*

Deaths — 12

Male — 201

Female — 256

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 158 (+4 since Thursday)

Milton — 84

Navarre — 32

Gulf Breeze — 24

Pace — 15

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 22*

Deaths — 8

Male — 105

Female — 52

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 34,728

Florida residents — 33,829

Deaths — 1.314

Hospitalizations — 5,767*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.