Two More Local COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Escambia, Santa Rosa; Escambia Cases Up By 26

May 1, 2020

Two more people in the Escambia and Santa Rosa counties have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases were up 26 on Friday to 532 with one additional death, an 82-year old female, for a total of 12.  Santa Rosa was up four to 158 cases and one additional death, a 64-year old male, for a total of eight.

While the FDOH has not confirmed, the sudden uptick in Escambia County cases is believed to be related to the surge in local nursing home testing.

Statewide, there were 34,728 cases including 33,829 Florida residents. There have been 5,767 hospitalizations and 1,314 deaths.

  • Total cases — 532 (+26 since Thursday)
  • Pensacola — 402
  • Cantonment — 40
  • Bellview — 6
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1
  • Molino – 4
  • Century — 2
  • Hospitalizations:  43*
  • Deaths — 12
  • Male — 201
  • Female — 256
  • Youngest — 0
  • Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 158 (+4 since Thursday)
  • Milton — 84
  • Navarre — 32
  • Gulf Breeze — 24
  • Pace — 15
  • Jay — 2
  • Residents: 129
  • Nonresidents — 1
  • Hospitalizations — 22*
  • Deaths — 8
  • Male — 105
  • Female — 52
  • Youngest — 2 months
  • Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

  • Total cases — 34,728
  • Florida residents — 33,829
  • Deaths — 1.314
  • Hospitalizations — 5,767*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 