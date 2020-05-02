Another Long-Term Care COVID-19 Death Confirmed In Escambia County

Another COVID-19 long-term care death has been reported in Escambia County.

The victim was an 85-year old female with confirmed contact with a previous case and no travel history.

Escambia County cases were up six on Saturday to 538 with 13 total deaths. Santa Rosa county’s count decreased by one on Saturday due to a data adjustment. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County.

Statewide, there were 35,463 cases including 34,555 Florida residents. There have been 5,945 hospitalizations and 1,364 deaths.

Total cases — 538 (+6 since Friday)

Pensacola — 407

Cantonment — 40

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 4

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 46*

Deaths — 13

Male — 204

Female — 258

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 157 (-1 data adjustment since Friday)

Milton — 83

Navarre — 32

Gulf Breeze — 24

Pace — 15

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 22*

Deaths — 8

Male — 105

Female — 51

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 35,463

Florida residents — 34,555

Deaths — 1.364

Hospitalizations — 5,945*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.