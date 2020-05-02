Another Long-Term Care COVID-19 Death Confirmed In Escambia County
May 2, 2020
Another COVID-19 long-term care death has been reported in Escambia County.
The victim was an 85-year old female with confirmed contact with a previous case and no travel history.
Escambia County cases were up six on Saturday to 538 with 13 total deaths. Santa Rosa county’s count decreased by one on Saturday due to a data adjustment. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County.
Statewide, there were 35,463 cases including 34,555 Florida residents. There have been 5,945 hospitalizations and 1,364 deaths.
- Total cases — 538 (+6 since Friday)
- Pensacola — 407
- Cantonment — 40
- Bellview — 6
- Perdido Key — 1
- McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1
- Molino – 4
- Century — 2
- Hospitalizations: 46*
- Deaths — 13
- Male — 204
- Female — 258
- Youngest — 0
- Oldest — 105
Santa Rosa County cases:
- Total cases — 157 (-1 data adjustment since Friday)
- Milton — 83
- Navarre — 32
- Gulf Breeze — 24
- Pace — 15
- Jay — 2
- Residents: 129
- Nonresidents — 1
- Hospitalizations — 22*
- Deaths — 8
- Male — 105
- Female — 51
- Youngest — 2 months
- Oldest — 94
Florida cases:
- Total cases — 35,463
- Florida residents — 34,555
- Deaths — 1.364
- Hospitalizations — 5,945*
*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.
Comments