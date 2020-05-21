Three COVID-19 Deaths, 11 New Cases In Escambia County

Three more long-term care facility deaths in Escambia County were announced Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health, along with 11 new cases.

The deaths were females age 75. 87, and 103.

The number of cases in Escambia County increased by 11 to 734 , and Santa Rosa was up by one to 198.

Of the 24 deaths in Escambia County, 18 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 48,675 cases including 47,381 Florida residents. There have been 8,946 hospitalizations and 2,144 deaths.

Total cases — 734 (+11 since Wednesday)

Pensacola — 540

Cantonment — 49

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 4

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 62*

Deaths — 24

Male — 253

Female — 353

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 198 (+1 since Wednesday)

Milton — 115

Navarre — 35

Gulf Breeze — 26

Pace — 16

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 23*

Deaths — 9

Male — 135

Female — 60

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 48,675

Florida residents — 47.381

Deaths — 2,144

Hospitalizations — 8,946*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.