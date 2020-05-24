This Week’s Traffic Alert – These Are The Spots To Expect Delays

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

In preparation for the Memorial Day Holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities which impede traffic on state roads beginning 9 a.m. Friday, May 22 and ending 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, May 26.

Escambia County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement- Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Wednesday, May 27 for the duration of the week:

Intermittent east and westbound lane closures on U.S. 98 from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze. Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).



U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90)– Drivers traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass and U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and 9 1/2 Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Widening from Beulah Road to Pine Forest Road (State Road (S.R.) 297)- Motorists will encounter alternating and intermittent lane closures between the Leisure Lakes RV Park and Eleven Mile Creek from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27 as crews prepare for the upcoming traffic shift between Allegheny Avenue and the Leisure Lakes RV Park. In addition, the far-right portion of the I-10 eastbound off-ramp that connects to Nine Mile Road (Exit 5) remains closed. Drivers can still access Nine Mile Road east and westbound using the other section of the ramp. The partial ramp closure is needed to reconstruct the ramp.

Bayou Boulevard (S.R. 296) Construction Operations at the intersection of E. Avery Street - The southbound lane will be closed at the intersection of E. Avery Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 29 as crews unload equipment.

Perdido Key Drive (S.R. 292) Pedestrian Crosswalk Construction at Flora-Bama- Work will resume after the holiday. There are currently no lane closures or impacts to traffic.

U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of County Road (C.R.) 184 (Muscogee Road) to S.R. 97 (Atmore Highway)- Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews continue construction activities at various locations. There will also be intermittent and alternating lane restriction from 8 pm. To 6 a.m. in the area of the CSX RR crossing in Cantonment Tuesday, May 26 through Friday, May 29 and Sunday, May 31 through Thursday, June 4 as crews construct improvements to the railroad crossing.

Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Intersection Improvements at New Warrington Road (S.R. 295) – Construction activities are underway. Drivers can expect lane closures between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Santa Rosa County:

· Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement - Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Wednesday, May 27 for the duration of the week:

o Intermittent east and westbound lane closures from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.

o Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).

Garcon Point Bridge (S.R. 281) Routine Bridge Maintenance over East Bay - Traffic will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 through Friday, June 5. Traffic flaggers will be on site to direct drivers through the work area

S.R. 4 Resurfacing and Drainage Improvements from the Escambia River Bridge to Market Road (C.R. 87A) in Jay – There will be temporary shoulder and lane closures throughout the project limits.

– There will be temporary shoulder and lane closures throughout the project limits. U.S. 98 (Navarre Parkway) Turn Lane Construction for Aldi’s Development - Intermittent eastbound and westbound lane closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 through Thursday, May 29.

U.S. 90 Pavement Marking Operations between Avalon Boulevard (S.R. 281) and the Okaloosa County Line -Motorists can expect minor delays from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday, Aug. 27 as slow-moving vehicles are used to perform pavement marking operations.

U.S. 98 Safety Improvement from Villa Woods Circle to Ortega Park Drive- Paving operations are underway throughout the project limits. Drivers can expect nighttime lane restrictions.

S.R. 87 Bridge Rehabilitation and Repair Over Yellow River- Motorists may encounter nighttime southbound lane closures as crews continue expansion joint work.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.