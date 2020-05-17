This Week’s Road Construction Worries

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. In preparation for the Memorial Day Holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities which impede traffic on state roads beginning 9 a.m. Friday, May 22 and ending 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, May 26.

Escambia County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement- Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, May 17:

Intermittent east and westbound lane closures on U.S. 98 from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze. Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).



U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90)– Drivers will experience the following traffic impacts the week of Sunday, May 17:

o U.S. 29 between Broad Street and the westbound I-10 on-ramp- beginning 8 p.m. Sunday, May 17 the southbound lanes will be shifted toward the left to provide room for crews to continue the construction of the future southbound lanes.

Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass and U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and 9 1/2 Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.



Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Widening from Beulah Road to Pine Forest Road (State Road (S.R.) 297)- Wednesday, May 20 motorists will be shifted to the newly constructed eastbound roadway between Allegheny Avenue and the Leisure Lakes RV Park to allow crews to construct the new westbound lanes. Motorists will encounter alternating and intermittent lane closures between the Leisure Lakes RV Park and Eleven Mile Creek from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, May 18 and Tuesday, May 19 as crews prepare for the transition.

In addition, the far-right portion of the I-10 eastbound off-ramp that connects to Nine Mile Road (Exit 5) remains closed. Drivers can still access Nine Mile Road east and westbound using the other section of the ramp. The partial ramp closure is needed to reconstruct the ramp.

U.S. 98 (Garden Street) Underground Utility Maintenance – Drivers will experience traffic impacts at the following locations from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, May 15. The westbound and eastbound, outside lanes will be closed from A Street to Devilliers Street. The eastbound and westbound, inside lanes will be closed from the intersection of Garden Street and E Street to the intersection of Garden Street and I Street. The westbound, outside lane will be closed from the intersection of Garden Street and B Street to the intersection of Garden Street and D Street.

– Drivers will experience traffic impacts at the following locations from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, May 15. Pace Boulevard (S.R. 292) Utility Operations at Gimble Street - The southbound lane will be closed at Gimble Street Wednesday, May 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews perform underground utility work.

- The southbound lane will be closed at Gimble Street Wednesday, May 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews perform underground utility work. Perdido Key Drive (S.R. 292) Pedestrian Crosswalk Construction at Flora-Bama- The contractor has installed the drill shaft and is awaiting cure time before returning to the project. There are currently no lane closures or impacts to traffic.

U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of County Road (C.R.) 184 (Muscogee Road) to S.R. 97 (Atmore Highway)- Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews perform paving operations. There will also be ongoing turn lane, widening, and median work at various locations on the project.

Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews perform paving operations. There will also be ongoing turn lane, widening, and median work at various locations on the project. Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Intersection Improvements at New Warrington Road (S.R. 295) – Construction activities are underway. Drivers can expect lane closures between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Santa Rosa County:

· Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, May 17:

o Intermittent east and westbound lane closures from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.

o Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).

U.S. 90 Pavement Marking Operations between Avalon Boulevard (S.R. 281) and the Okaloosa County Line -Motorists can expect minor delays from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as slow-moving vehicles are used to perform pavement marking operations through Thursday, Aug. 27.

-Motorists can expect minor delays from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as slow-moving vehicles are used to perform pavement marking operations through Thursday, Aug. 27. S.R. 4 Resurfacing and Drainage Improvements from the Escambia River Bridge to Market Road (C.R. 87A) in Jay – Drivers can expect intermittent lane restrictions throughout town as crews perform paving operations and bridge work.

– Drivers can expect intermittent lane restrictions throughout town as crews perform paving operations and bridge work. U.S. 98 Safety Improvement from Villa Woods Circle to Ortega Park Drive- Paving operations are underway throughout the project limits. Drivers can expect nighttime lane restrictions.

Paving operations are underway throughout the project limits. Drivers can expect nighttime lane restrictions. S.R. 87 Bridge Rehabilitation and Repair Over Yellow River- Motorists may encounter nighttime southbound lane closures as crews continue expansion joint work through Saturday, May 16.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.