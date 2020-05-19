State Appeals Court Tosses Convicted Sex Offender’s Appeal Because It Was Filed Too Late

A state appeals court has denied an appeal filed by a convicted sex offender.

In February, Jason James Vazquez, 40, was sentenced by Escambia County Circuit Court Judge Jan Shackelford to 29 years after he entered a plea to four counts of sexual battery while in the position of familial or custodial authority, two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation, and three counts of battery. Vazquez was designated a sexual predator and will be required to register as a sexual predator and comply with all statutory requirements.

The Florida First Court of Appeals tossed Vasquez’s appeal because it was not filed within the statutorily required 30 days, noting that he can file a proper petition seeking a belated appeals.

In May 2019, the 14-year old child disclosed to a family member that Vazquez had been abusing her for several years. Tthe Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf Coast Kid’s House launched an investigation that led to Vazquez’s arrest.