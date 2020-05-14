Six New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday In Escambia County

Six new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Escambia County by the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County total now stands at 671. The Santa Rosa County is up by one to 180.

Of the 19 deaths in Escambia County, 14 have been long-term care facility residents. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, all outside long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 43,210 cases including 42,038 Florida residents. There have been 7,749 hospitalizations and 1,875 deaths.

Total cases — 671 (+6 since Wednesday)

Pensacola — 507

Cantonment — 46

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 4

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 57*

Deaths — 19

Male — 240

Female — 330

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 180 (+1 since Wednesday)

Milton — 101

Navarre — 33

Gulf Breeze — 25

Pace — 16

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 23*

Deaths — 9

Male — 119

Female — 59

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 43,210

Florida residents — 42,038

Deaths — 1,875

Hospitalizations — 7,749*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.