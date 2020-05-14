Six New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday In Escambia County
May 14, 2020
Six new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in Escambia County by the Florida Department of Health.
The Escambia County total now stands at 671. The Santa Rosa County is up by one to 180.
Of the 19 deaths in Escambia County, 14 have been long-term care facility residents. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, all outside long-term care facilities.
Statewide, there were 43,210 cases including 42,038 Florida residents. There have been 7,749 hospitalizations and 1,875 deaths.
- Total cases — 671 (+6 since Wednesday)
- Pensacola — 507
- Cantonment — 46
- Bellview — 6
- Perdido Key — 1
- McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1
- Molino – 4
- Century — 2
- Hospitalizations: 57*
- Deaths — 19
- Male — 240
- Female — 330
- Youngest — 0
- Oldest — 105
Santa Rosa County cases:
- Total cases — 180 (+1 since Wednesday)
- Milton — 101
- Navarre — 33
- Gulf Breeze — 25
- Pace — 16
- Jay — 2
- Residents: 129
- Nonresidents — 1
- Hospitalizations — 23*
- Deaths — 9
- Male — 119
- Female — 59
- Youngest — 2 months
- Oldest — 94
Florida cases:
- Total cases — 43,210
- Florida residents — 42,038
- Deaths — 1,875
- Hospitalizations — 7,749*
*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.
“It would be great information to know how many of the 671 patients that tested positive have recovered from the virus. How many required hospitalizations. How many recovered at home. And how many are still contagiuos.”
It would, but only one piece of that information is available from the Florida Department of Health. The cumulative number of hospitalizations is in the story above.
The Dept of Health does NOT track the other information.
It would be great information to know how many of the 671 patients that tested positive have recovered from the virus. How many required hospitalizations. How many recovered at home. And how many are still contagiuos.