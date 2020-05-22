Scattered Showers Through The Weekend
May 22, 2020
A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Memorial Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
