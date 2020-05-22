Scattered Showers Through The Weekend

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Memorial Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.