One Additional COVID-19 Death Recorded In Escambia County

The number of reported COVID-19 deaths in Escambia County increased by one on Friday to 25, as the number of cases increased by a half dozen.

The number of cases in Escambia County increased by six to 740,, and Santa Rosa was up by one to 198.

Of the 25 deaths in Escambia County, at least 18 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 49,451 cases including 48,150 Florida residents. There have been 9,117 hospitalizations and 2,190 deaths.

Location totals below reflect Thursday data. Friday data was not released as of the time of this report.

Total cases — 734 (+6 since Thursday)

Pensacola — 540

Cantonment — 49

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 4

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 63*

Deaths — 25

Male — 255

Female — 355

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 199 (+1 since Thursday)

Milton — 115

Navarre — 35

Gulf Breeze — 26

Pace — 16

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 23*

Deaths — 9

Male — 135

Female — 60

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 49,451

Florida residents — 48,150

Deaths — 2,190

Hospitalizations — 9,117*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.