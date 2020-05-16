Need To Donate Some Stuff? Itching To Shop? Waterfront Thrift Stores Reopen

May 16, 2020

Waterfront’s thrift stores have reopened, ready for shoppers and donations.

Stores are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., including locations in Cantonment and Pensacola. Item donations have resumed and are accepted at each store during operating hours or can be scheduled by calling 850.607.8340 or by visiting www.pickupmydonation.com.

“Our homeless neighbors get food and shelter and other vital help thanks to those who donate to and shop at our stores,” said Jason Grizzard, who oversees Waterfront’s mission services.  “It’s a win-win because while shoppers experience great thrift finds, someone who is hopeless and homeless gets life-transformative assistance.”

Waterfront Thrift Stores are following CDC guidelines. Employees are wearing masks, shopping carts and high traffic areas are being disinfected and social distancing is being followed.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 