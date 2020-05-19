Hurst Hammock Fire Now 100% Contained; Santa Rosa Fire At 97% Containment

After nearly two weeks, the Hurst Hammock Fire in Beulah is now 100% contained, the Florida Forest Service said Tuesday morning. The fire has burned since May 7 and consumed 1,191 acres.

The 2,215 acre 5 Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa County is 97% contained.

More than an inch of rain fell on both fires but widespread heat sources throughout the area of the 5 Mile Swamp Fire warrant monitoring and mop up. With previous dry conditions, the fire has burned deep into the vegetative matter that lies below the surface. While the rains have helped, more is needed to reach those pockets of lingering heat. More rain is forecast for the area this evening and tomorrow.

Today will be an evaluation and assessment day as engine crews continue to patrol the area of known hot spots and see if smoke returns as afternoon sun and winds dry out surface fuels. Residents are likely to witness what’s known as reburn as trees that were affected by the fire but not completely burned will drop their remaining leaves and needles as they begin their recovery process. These needles and leaves could land in lingering hot spots that are well inside the fire lines and flare up.

Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties have enacted burn bans and the Florida Forest Service is not issuing burn authorizations. Residents are asked to call the non-emergency line for their respective area to report violations and 911 for emergency situations only.

Motorists are encouraged to be on the lookout for smoke on the road anytime there’s a wildfire nearby. Drivers should treat the smoke as fog, turn on low-beam headlights and slow down. If conditions worsen, drivers should pull safely off the side of the road and turn on their hazard lights while waiting for visibility to improve.

Pictured:The Hurst Hammock fire in Beulah on May 7. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.



