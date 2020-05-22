Florida Department Of Corrections Extends Visitation Suspension Statewide

The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) has extended the suspension of visitation at all correctional institutions statewide due to COVID-19.

The visitation suspension will be in effect through June 7, 2020. The decision to reinstate the normal visitation schedule will be evaluated in consultation with public health experts, FDC said.

Inmates will continue to have access to their loved ones through mail, phone calls and video visitation. Legal visits will not be impacted, although attorneys are encouraged to consult with their clients via phone, email or mail during this time.

FDC partners have provided complimentary communications credits to inmates and loved ones to provide avenues for communication during the visitation suspension.

NorthEscambia.com photo.