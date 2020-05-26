Escambia County Records 12 New COVID-19 Cases Monday

Escambia County recorded a dozen new COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The number of cases in Escambia County is now 768, and Santa Rosa increased by one to 208.

Of the 26 deaths in Escambia County, 19 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 51,746 cases including 50,414 Florida residents. There have been 9,424 hospitalizations and 2,252 deaths.

EscambiaCounty cases:

Total cases — 768 (+12 since Sunday)

Pensacola — 563

Cantonment — 48

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 5

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 64*

Deaths — 26

Male — 259

Female — 370

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 208 (+1 since Sunday)

Milton — 123

Navarre — 36

Gulf Breeze — 27

Pace — 16

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 23*

Deaths — 9

Male — 144

Female — 61

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 51,746

Florida residents — 50,414

Deaths — 2,252

Hospitalizations — 9,424*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.