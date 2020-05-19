Escambia County COVID-19 Deaths Increase To 21; Dozen New Cases Reported

The death toll from COVID-19 has increased to 21, and 12 new cases were reported in the county on Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The number of cases in Escambia County increased by 11 to 707, and Santa Rosa was up by one to 186.

Of the 20 deaths in Escambia County, at least15 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 46,944 cases including 45, 684 Florida residents. There have been 8,494 hospitalizations and 2,052 deaths.

The individual location data below is from Monday. The FDOH had not updated city data for Tuesday at the time of this report.

Total cases — 719 (+12 since Monday)

Pensacola — 527

Cantonment — 47

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 4

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 60*

Deaths — 21

Male — 249

Female — 348

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 186 (+1 since Monday)

Milton — 103

Navarre — 35

Gulf Breeze — 26

Pace — 16

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 23*

Deaths — 9

Male — 123

Female — 60

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 46,944

Florida residents — 45,684

Deaths — 2,052

Hospitalizations — 8,494*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.