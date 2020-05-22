DeSantis Lifts All Restrictions On Youth Activities

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that he is lifting restrictions on youth activities effective immediately.

“Effective immediately, Florida will be lifting all restrictions on youth activities including summer camps and athletics,” Gov. DeSantis said during a Jacksonville news conference. “We believe this makes sense based on the data and observed experience.”

The Florida Department of Health may post some best practice guidelines, but they won’t be “instituting a lot of rules or any rules”.

“At the end of the day, we trust parents to be able to make decisions in conjunction with physicians and community leaders and coaches to be able to do these activities in a way that is safe,” he said.

Local municipalities will still be able to implement restrictions if they choose.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.