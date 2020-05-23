Coast Guard, Good Samaritans Rescue Seven From Capsized Vessel Off Pensacola

May 23, 2020

The Coast Guard, with assistance from three good Samaritan vessels, rescued seven people from a capsized recreational vessel offshore from Pensacola on Friday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 8:30 a.m. that the 28-foot recreational vessel, Uno Mas, was taking on water. Coast Guard Station Pensacola launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew to assist.

In the process of launching rescue assets, Sector Mobile received an additional report that all seven people had moved to nearby good Samaritan vessels and no injuries were reported. The boat crew from Station Pensacola picked up five adults and two children from the good Samaritan vessels and returned to Orange Beach.

“This case highlights the importance of having vital life saving equipment while boating,” said Lt. Cmdr. Corrie Sergent, Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator at Sector Mobile. “The fact that all people aboard were wearing life jackets and used their VHF radios to call for help ensured their successful rescue. We are thankful for the quick actions of the good Samaritans vessels nearby providing assistance until our crew could arrive.”

Courtesy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 