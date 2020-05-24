Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Memorial Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.