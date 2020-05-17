Cantonment Man Charged With Opening Fire At Pine Forest Road Gas Station

A Cantonment man wanted for allegedly opening fire at gas station on Pine Forest Road last week is now behind bars.

William David Nicholson II, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday night on charges of aggravated battery, firing a weapon in public, deadly missiles, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and criminal mischief. An unrelated warrant for for dealing in stolen property was also served . He remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday without bond as a fugitive from justice on additional charges from Alabama.

Last Wednesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at a gas station located in the 8600 block of Pine Forest Road at I-10. Nicholson was identified as the man that fired two shots at the victim after he allegedly cut Nicholson off in traffic.

The ECSO said Nicholson fired one shot into the victim’s driver’s side window and fired the other shot into the structure surrounding the gas pumps. The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury to the head and was taken to a local hospital.