Cantonment Man Charged With Opening Fire At Pine Forest Road Gas Station

May 17, 2020

A Cantonment man wanted for allegedly opening fire at gas station on Pine Forest Road last week is now behind bars.

William David Nicholson II, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday night on charges of aggravated battery, firing a weapon in public, deadly missiles, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and criminal mischief. An unrelated warrant for for dealing in stolen property was also served . He remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday without bond as a fugitive from justice on additional charges from Alabama.

Last Wednesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at a gas station located in the 8600 block of Pine Forest Road at I-10. Nicholson was identified as the man that fired two shots at the victim after he allegedly cut Nicholson off in traffic.

The ECSO said Nicholson  fired one shot into the victim’s driver’s side window and fired the other shot into the structure surrounding the gas pumps. The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury to the head and was taken to a local hospital.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 