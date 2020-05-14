ECSO: Man Wanted For Opening Fire At Pine Forest Road Gas Station

Deputies are searching for a man that allegedly opened fire at gas station on Pine Forest Road in Escambia County.

On Wednesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at a gas station located in the 8600 block of Pine Forest Road at I-10. The victim told deputies that 27-year old William David Nicholson II, fired two shots at the victim, after the victim accidentally cut the suspect off in traffic.

The ECSO said Nicholson fired one shot into the victim’s driver’s side window and fired the other shot into the structure surrounding the gas pumps. The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury to the head and was taken to a local hospital.