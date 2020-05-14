ECSO: Man Wanted For Opening Fire At Pine Forest Road Gas Station

May 14, 2020

Deputies are searching for a man that allegedly opened fire at gas station on Pine Forest Road in Escambia County.

On Wednesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at a gas station located in the 8600 block of Pine Forest Road at I-10. The victim told deputies that 27-year old William David Nicholson II, fired two shots at the victim, after the victim accidentally cut the suspect off in traffic.

The ECSO said Nicholson  fired one shot into the victim’s driver’s side window and fired the other shot into the structure surrounding the gas pumps. The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury to the head and was taken to a local hospital.

At the time of the incident Nicholson was reported to be driving a green Kia SUV type vehicle with Florida license Z93OUE. Nicholson is a white male with red hair, blue eyes whom is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

A warrant for Nicholson’s arrest has been issued chagrining him with aggravated battery, firing a weapon in public, deadly missiles, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and criminal mischief. Nicholson’s bond was set at $71,000. Nicholson also has an unrelated felony warrant for his arrest for dealing in stolen property.

Anyone with information on Nicholson’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 