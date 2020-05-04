Another Positive COVID-19 Patient Confirmed In Escambia County, Alabama

Another positive COVID-19 patient was reported Sunday in Escambia County, Alabama.

There are now 31 positive cases with two deaths in the county. There have been 593 tests administered in the county, according to the Alabama Department of Health.

The Alabama Department of Health reported 7,888 total positive cases in the state out of 91,933 tests. There have been 290 deaths and 1,043 hospitalizations reported statewide.