Escambia County (AL) COVID-19 Patient Count Increases; Local Hospitals Release Testing Data

Another positive COVID-19 patient was reported Monday in Escambia County, Alabama.

There are now 32 positive cases with two deaths in the county. There have been 603 tests administered in the county, according to the Alabama Department of Health.

The Escambia County Healthcare Authority reports 24 positive tests at Atmore Community Hospital with 298 tests administered, 254 negatives and 19 pending. D.W. McMillan Hospital in Brewton had recorded four positive results out of 171 tests given with 161 negatives and six pending results.

The Alabama Department of Health reported 8,120 total positive cases in the state out of 105,083 tests. There have been 310 deaths and 1,083 hospitalizations reported statewide.