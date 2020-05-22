All But One COVID-19 Death In Escambia County Was Someone Over Age 65; 75% Were Long-Term Care Residents

May 22, 2020

Every COVID-19 death but one in Escambia County was someone over 65-years old and 75% of the deaths have been directly related to long-term care facilities, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The death toll in Escambia County increased by three on Thursday to 20 people. The youngest was a 52-year old female, and the oldest was a 103-year old female. Most of the deaths (21) were over 70-years old.

Three-quarters of the COVID-19 deaths in Escambia County have been in long-term care facility residents or staff members (18 total).

NorthEscambia.com graphics, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 