A Chance Of Showers For Sunday And Monday

May 17, 2020

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 