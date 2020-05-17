A Chance Of Showers For Sunday And Monday

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92.