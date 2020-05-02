FDOH: Seven New Coronavirus Cases In Escambia County

The number of reported COVID-19 of cases in Escambia County increased by seven on Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The number of cases in Escambia County is now 756, and Santa Rosa remained the same at 207.

Of the 26 deaths in Escambia County, at least 18 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 50,867 cases including 49,547 Florida residents. There have been 9,381 hospitalizations and 2,237 deaths.

EscambiaCounty cases:

Total cases — 756 (+7 since Saturday)

Pensacola — 550

Cantonment — 48

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 4

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 63*

Deaths — 26

Male — 256

Female — 362

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 207 (+0 since Saturday)

Milton — 123

Navarre — 35

Gulf Breeze — 27

Pace — 16

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 23*

Deaths — 9

Male — 143

Female — 61

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 5,127

Florida residents — 48,814

Deaths — 2,232

Hospitalizations — 9,310*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.