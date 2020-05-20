Barrineau Park Historical Society Awards Four Scholarships

The Barrineau Park Historical Society has presented scholarships to four deserving high school seniors. The scholarships were presented to Emma Barlow, Tate High School; Kayla McKillion, Northview High School; Raeleigh Woodfin, Northview High School; and Sierra Ziglar, home-schooled.

(continue scrolling below photos)

Emma Barlow, senior at Tate High,received the Stephen Jogan $1,000 Scholarship from the Barrineau Park Historical Society. She plans to attend the Universit of South Alabama in the fall and major in pre-medical and transfer to the University of Alabama at Birmingham to get her medical degree.

Kayla McKillion, a Northview High senior, was presented the Lynda C. Minchew Scholarship worth $500 presented by BPHS President Craig Exner. The Bobby Minchew family endowed the funds for this scholarship in honor of Lynda who was a strong supporter of education and her grandmother, Bernice Crabtree Vaughn who was an avid volunteer at Barrineau Park Elementary. Kayla will be attending the University of West Florida and plans to major in nursing.

Raeleigh Woodfin, a Northview High senior, was awarded a $500 scholarship by the Louis Crabtree, Sr. Family in memory of Louis, a strong supporter and lifetime member of the Barrineau Park Historical Society. Raeleigh plans to attend Troy University in the fall and major in Communication Arts and Agriculture.

Sierra Ziglar, a home-schooled senior, received a $1,000 Barrineau Park Historical Society Scholarship presented by BPHS President Craig Exner. Sierra has been active in mission work in third world countries and will attend the University of West Florida in the fall and major in nursing.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.