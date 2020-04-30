Voting By Mail? The Return Postage Will Be Paid This Year.

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford announced Wednesday that due to the unprecedented nature of the 2020 election cycle, voters who wish to cast their ballot by mail will not be required to pay postage on the return of their ballot.

“While election officials across Florida are working diligently to plan for the August and November elections amid a pandemic, we recognize there is uncertainty and unease among voters. We are working with federal, state and local officials to ensure the elections will be conducted in the safest and most accessible way possible,” said Stafford.

Stafford continued, “Regardless of the environment we find ourselves in later this year, any registered voter in Escambia County can take one simple step today to ensure their voice will be heard at the polls: request a vote-by-mail ballot. In recognition of these uncertain times, return postage on vote-by-mail ballots for the 2020 primary and general elections will be covered by the elections office.”

To request a vote-by-mail ballot:

Complete the online form at EscambiaVotes.com/vote-by-mail

Call (850) 595-3900

Send a signed, written request to: Supervisor of Elections, PO Box 12601, Pensacola, FL 32591

Voters are required to provide their date of birth and address when requesting a ballot.

Ballots are mailed to voters approximately five weeks before the election. After completing the ballot, the voter must sign and date the return envelope and return it by mail or deliver it to the elections office or an early voting site. Ballots must be received by the Supervisor of Elections no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. All vote-by-mail ballots are verified prior to tabulation. Complete voter instructions are included in the vote-by-mail package.