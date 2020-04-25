UWF Taking Applications For CARES Act Emergency Student Aid

The recently enacted federal CARES Act provided money to colleges and universities for emergency student grants. The purpose of the money is to award emergency financial aid grants to students for specific expenses that are a direct result of the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus.

The University of West Florida will distribute CARES Act funding in a way that prioritizes students with the greatest demonstrated need and ensures that funds are distributed as widely as possible.

Students must submit a UWF CARES Act Emergency Aid Application in the UWF Scholarship Portal. Applications will be processed by the UWF Office of Financial Aid & Scholarships.

Visit uwf.edu/cares for eligibility criteria, application process and frequently asked questions.