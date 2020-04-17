Upper 70s For Friday, Strong Storms Possible By Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.