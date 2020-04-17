Upper 70s For Friday, Strong Storms Possible By Sunday

April 17, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 