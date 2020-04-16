Two Prison Inmates Have Died As COVID-19 Continues To Spread At Blackwater In Milton

Two inmates at Milton’s Blackwater River Correctional Facility have died from COVID-19 as the virus continues to spread.

The first inmate, 69-year-old Jeffrey Sand, died April 9. The second, 84-year-old William B. Wilson, died April 12, according to published reports citing the Santa Rosa County medical examiner’s office. The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) has not released any details or acknowledged the deaths.

Sand (pictured left) was serving a three year sentenced from St. Johns and Duval counties for aggravated assault and burglary. Wilson was serving life for sexual battery on a victim under 12 in a Clay County case.

As of Wednesday, there were 33 inmates and eight workers positive for COVID-19 at Blackwater. With no public clarification from FDC, it was not clear if the deceased inmates were included in the 33 counted as positive.

FDC announced Wednesday that 10 inmates at Tomoka Correctional Institution in Daytona Beach have COVID-19, with all of the cases diagnosed this week.

“Tomoka CI transitioned to providing all services including medical services and meals to inmates within their dormitories,” FDC said. “All symptomatic inmates are being tested for COVID-19. Additionally, elderly and immune-compromised inmates are given priority for testing.”

A Wednesday report from FDC showed 58 positive employees or staff members across the state and 42 total inmates, including those at Blackater. One employee or contract staff member at Century Correctional Institution is confirmed positive.