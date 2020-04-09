Scattered Showers Thursday And Friday
April 9, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Low around 62. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
