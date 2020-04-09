Scattered Showers Thursday And Friday

April 9, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Low around 62. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

