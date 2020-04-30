Pensacola Beach Reopening: Here’s How The Cashless Tolls Work

Headed to Pensacola Beach after it reopens Friday? Don’t forget the new all-electronic tolling system on Bob Sikes Bridge to Pensacola Beach went live on March 20, which was earlier than anticipated to adhere to social distancing for toll booth workers.

The toll remains $1, but cash and coins are no longer accepted.

All tolls will be collected electronically. Motorists will use either SunPass, another interoperable transponder or be billed utilizing the toll-by-plate system. Toll-by-plate customers will be charged a $1 toll, plus a monthly $2.50 administrative fee and will receive a bill by mail. Cash can be used at SunPass kiosks to replenish and pay toll-by-plate invoices.

There are many ways to get to Pensacola Beach. Transponders are available at the Santa Rosa Island Authority and any retailer where SunPass and E-Pass are available. Other options for passes include the NC Quick Pass, Peach Pass and tolling apps such as PayTollo.

SunPass

With SunPass, the $1 toll will automatically ﻿deduct from your prepaid account when you pass through the Bob Sikes toll plaza.

Simply drive through without slowing down.

Without Sunpass, tThe toll will still be $1 each time you pass through the toll plaza, plus a $2.50 administrative fee that is charged each billing cycle. No matter the number of trips you take to the beach, you will only be charged the administration fee once per billing cycle.

Get your SunPass® transponder:

Step one: Purchase online at www.SunPass.com or in person at the SRIA office, a tollbooth window or retail outlets including Publix, CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens. For a full list, visit https://www.sunpass.com/sunPassRetailers.

Step two: Activate at www.sunpass.com or by calling 888-865-5352.

Step three: Load funds into a prepaid account or enroll in the SunPass Automatic Easy Pay at www.sunpass.com, or by calling 888-865-5352 and using a credit or debit card. Customers may also replenish with cash by visiting any of thousands of retail locations statewide. For a complete list of locations, visit www.sunpass.com/cashReplenishment.

Step four: Drive to Pensacola Beach!

Please note that a SunPass Mini transponder costs a one-time fee of about $5 and SunPass requires a minimum opening balance of $10 for a personal account. If your overall SunPass account balance decreases to $0 or below, your SunPass is no longer active and neither is your Annual Pass if you have one. You must carry at least a $10 balance on your overall SunPass account balance in order to purchase or renew an Annual Pass.

Pensacola Beach Annual Pass

The Pensacola Beach Annual Pass integrated with SunPass® provides frequent beach goers and Pensacola Beach residents a true 365-day pass for the Bob Sikes Bridge, providing unlimited passage for one full year from the date of purchase.

Need assistance or have questions? Contact Escambia County’s customer service office located in the Santa Rosa Island Authority office at 850-916-5421.

How to get your Pensacola Beach Annual Pass:

Step one: Purchase a SunPass transponder

Step two: Enroll in the Pensacola Beach Annual Pass program

Online

In person: Visit the Santa Rosa Island Authority office.

Note: A SunPass transponder must be purchased and activated before participating in the Pensacola Beach Annual Pass program. Once the SunPass transponder has been purchased, it may take two to four hours before you are then able to purchase a Pensacola Beach Annual Pass. The Pensacola Beach Annual Pass is only valid for the Bob Sikes Bridge toll plaza.

How much is a Pensacola Beach Annual Pass?