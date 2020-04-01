Nice Sunny Wednesday, Low Into The Middle 40s Wednesday Night
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
