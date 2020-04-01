Nice Sunny Wednesday, Low Into The Middle 40s Wednesday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.