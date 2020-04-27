Navy Federal Offering Grocery, Prepared Food Pick Up For Employees

April 27, 2020

Navy Federal is now offering curbside food services – including groceries and prepared food — for employees.

Navy Federal launched a “Shop With Us” service that allows employees to order food and other grocery items to be picked up same day. Through the program, employees can use an app to place orders for single person, family, or a la cart meals as well as in-demand grocery items like bottled water, milk, toilet paper, and fresh produce. Employees can schedule a convenient time for them to pick up the items at their campus location.

Navy Federal has also  transitioned 80% of their workforce to be able to work from home, offers paid leave for team members impacted by school and day care closures, bonus pay for front line employees and is providing team members with masks and gloves for those that report to branch locations.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 