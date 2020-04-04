Mostly Sunny Saturday, A Chance Shower For Sunday
April 4, 2020
‘
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
