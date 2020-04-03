Escambia COVID-19 Cases Increase By 11, First Local Long-Term Care Facility Case Reported

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County increased by 11 since Thursday, the Florida Department of Health said Friday morning, while Santa Rosa positive cases remained at the same number

The number of cases in Escambia County is now 112 with four hospitalized There are 47 confirmed cases in Santa Rosa County with seven in the hospital.

The state reports that one of the Escambia County cases is a resident or staff of a long-term care facility, but the facility was not specified by the Department of Health.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 112 (+11 since Thursday)

Pensacola — 74

Cantonment — 17

Bellview — 5

Perdido Key — 1

Century — 1

Residents: 99

Nonresidents — 13

Hospitalizations: 4

Deaths — 0

Men — 61

Women — 50

Youngest: 2

Oldest: 94

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 47 (unchanged since Thursday))

Navarre — 14

Milton — 14

Gulf Breeze — 11

Pace — 4

Jay — 1

Residents: 47

Nonresidents — 0

Hospitalizations — 7

Deaths — 2

Men — 27

Women — 20

Youngest: 2 months

Oldest: 81

Florida cases: