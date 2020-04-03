Escambia COVID-19 Cases Increase By 11, First Local Long-Term Care Facility Case Reported

April 3, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County increased by 11 since Thursday, the Florida Department of Health said Friday morning, while Santa Rosa positive cases remained at the same number

The number of cases in Escambia County is now 112 with four hospitalized There are 47 confirmed cases in Santa Rosa County with seven in the hospital.

The state reports that one of the Escambia County cases is a resident or staff of a long-term care facility, but the facility was not specified by the Department of Health.

Escambia County cases:

  • Total cases — 112 (+11 since Thursday)
  • Pensacola — 74
  • Cantonment — 17
  • Bellview — 5
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • Century — 1
  • Residents: 99
  • Nonresidents — 13
  • Hospitalizations:  4
  • Deaths — 0
  • Men — 61
  • Women — 50
  • Youngest: 2
  • Oldest: 94

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 47 (unchanged since Thursday))
  • Navarre — 14
  • Milton — 14
  • Gulf Breeze — 11
  • Pace — 4
  • Jay — 1
  • Residents: 47
  • Nonresidents — 0
  • Hospitalizations — 7
  • Deaths — 2
  • Men — 27
  • Women — 20
  • Youngest: 2 months
  • Oldest: 81

Florida cases:

  • Total cases: 9,585
  • Florida residents: 9,248
  • Deaths — 163
  • Hospitalized — 1,215

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 