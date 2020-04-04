First Escambia County COVID-19 Death Reported
April 4, 2020
The first COVID-19 death in Escambia County was reported Saturday morning by the Florida Department of Health. The fatality was a 75-year old female.
Santa Rosa County has recorded two deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County increased by four, the Florida Department of Health said, while Santa Rosa positive cases increased by one.
The number of cases in Escambia County is now 117 with nine in the hospital, an increase of four hospitalizations since Friday. There are 49 confirmed cases in Santa Rosa County with seven in the hospital.
Escambia County cases:
- Total cases — 117 (+4 since Friday)
- Pensacola — 83
- Cantonment — 19
- Bellview — 5
- Perdido Key — 1
- Century — 1
- Residents: 110
- Nonresidents — 7
- Hospitalizations: 9
- Deaths — 0
- Men — 61
- Women — 56
- Youngest: 2
- Oldest: 94
Santa Rosa County cases:
- Total cases — 48 (+1 since Friday)
- Navarre — 15
- Milton — 14
- Gulf Breeze — 11
- Pace — 4
- Jay — 1
- Residents: 48
- Nonresidents — 0
- Hospitalizations — 7
- Deaths — 2
- Men — 29
- Women — 20
- Youngest: 2 months
- Oldest: 81
Florida cases:
- Total cases: 11,111
- Florida residents: 10,760
- Deaths — 191
- Hospitalized — 1,386
And yet, not many are staying home. I do home health so I have to leave for a short time and go to work 5 days a week but I always see SO many people out that can not possibly be conducting “essential” business. Seems that more people are going out now that the “stay at home” order is in place. We are never going to get back to some sort of normal life if people don’t STAY AT HOME for a short period of time.