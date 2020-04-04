First Escambia County COVID-19 Death Reported

The first COVID-19 death in Escambia County was reported Saturday morning by the Florida Department of Health. The fatality was a 75-year old female.

Santa Rosa County has recorded two deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County increased by four, the Florida Department of Health said, while Santa Rosa positive cases increased by one.

The number of cases in Escambia County is now 117 with nine in the hospital, an increase of four hospitalizations since Friday. There are 49 confirmed cases in Santa Rosa County with seven in the hospital.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 117 (+4 since Friday)

Pensacola — 83

Cantonment — 19

Bellview — 5

Perdido Key — 1

Century — 1

Residents: 110

Nonresidents — 7

Hospitalizations: 9

Deaths — 0

Men — 61

Women — 56

Youngest: 2

Oldest: 94

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 48 (+1 since Friday)

Navarre — 15

Milton — 14

Gulf Breeze — 11

Pace — 4

Jay — 1

Residents: 48

Nonresidents — 0

Hospitalizations — 7

Deaths — 2

Men — 29

Women — 20

Youngest: 2 months

Oldest: 81

Florida cases: