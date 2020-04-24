Long-Term Care Resident Is Escambia County’s 11th Total COVID-19 Death; State Deaths Surpass 1,000

Another death was reported in Escambia County from COVID-19 Friday as the number of statewide deaths surpassed 1,000.

Escambia County’s eleventh death was a 75 year old female long-term care resident with no travel history and no known contact with a confirmed case. The number of cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities stands at 143 in Escambia County with eight deaths and 10 in Santa Rosa County.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties increased by just seven in the Friday midday report from the Florida Department of Health. Escambia County cases were up by eight to 427, and Santa Rosa was up by one case to 141.

Statewide, there were 30,174 cases including 29,356 Florida residents. There have been 4,699 hospitalizations and 1,012 deaths.

Total cases — 427 (+5 since Thursday)

Long-term care cases — 143 (+0 since Thursday)

Pensacola — 329

Cantonment — 36

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 1

Century — 2

Non-residents: 48

Hospitalizations: 37*

Deaths — 11

Male — 173

Female — 206

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 100

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 143 (+2 since Thursday)

Long-term care cases — 10 (+0 since Thursday)

Milton — 76

Navarre — 30

Gulf Breeze — 23

Pace — 11

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 20*

Deaths — 6

Male — 98

Female — 43

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 30,174

Florida residents — 29,356

Deaths — 1,012

Hospitalizations — 4,699*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.