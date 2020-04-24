Long-Term Care Resident Is Escambia County’s 11th Total COVID-19 Death; State Deaths Surpass 1,000

April 24, 2020

Another death was reported in Escambia County from COVID-19 Friday as the number of statewide deaths surpassed 1,000.

Escambia County’s  eleventh death was a 75 year old female long-term care resident with no travel history and no known contact with a confirmed case.  The number of cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities stands at 143 in Escambia County with eight deaths and 10 in Santa Rosa County.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties increased by just seven in the Friday midday report from the Florida Department of Health. Escambia County cases were up by eight to 427, and Santa Rosa was up by one case to 141.

Statewide, there were 30,174  cases including 29,356 Florida residents. There have been 4,699 hospitalizations and 1,012 deaths.

  • Total cases — 427 (+5 since Thursday)
  • Long-term care cases — 143 (+0 since Thursday)
  • Pensacola — 329
  • Cantonment — 36
  • Bellview — 6
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1
  • Molino – 1
  • Century — 2
  • Non-residents: 48
  • Hospitalizations:  37*
  • Deaths — 11
  • Male — 173
  • Female — 206
  • Youngest — 0
  • Oldest — 100

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 143 (+2 since Thursday)
  • Long-term care cases — 10 (+0 since Thursday)
  • Milton — 76
  • Navarre — 30
  • Gulf Breeze — 23
  • Pace — 11
  • Jay — 2
  • Residents: 129
  • Nonresidents — 1
  • Hospitalizations — 20*
  • Deaths — 6
  • Male — 98
  • Female — 43
  • Youngest — 2 months
  • Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

  • Total cases — 30,174
  • Florida residents — 29,356
  • Deaths — 1,012
  • Hospitalizations — 4,699*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 