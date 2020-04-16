How Many People Have Recovered From COVID-19 In Florida? Officially, Zero.

How many people have recovered from COVID-19 in Florida?

That number is officially zero.

NorthEscambia.com readers commonly ask us why our at least twice-daily data reports don’t include the number of people that have recovered. Officially, we don’t know because the number does not exist.

Each day, the Florida Department of Health releases data about hundreds of new cases, increasing a case total that was at 22,519 Wednesday night. The FDOH data daily increases total in multiple categories, but for the now the numbers do not show the number of patients that have recovered from the virus.

We asked the Florida Department of Health why, and they said there is no accepted definition of what “recovered” means.

“The state is developing new efforts daily as we respond to COVID-19 to keep Floridians and visitors safe and informed about the status of the virus. Currently, there are multiple ways for recovered cases to be recorded and several methods are used by different countries and states. Some states and countries measure a case as recovered when a person has had COVID-19 for more than 14 days, while others upon hospital discharge data – neither of which completely capture recovery of the full COVID positive population,” the FDOH said in an email to NorthEscambia.com.

“The Florida Department of Health will continue to provide information on hospitalizations and deaths to keep the public informed about the threat of the virus,” FDOH concluded.