Keaton Brown, Kendall Barrow Named EREC Scholarship Winners

April 25, 2020

Escambia River Electric Cooperative has named the winners of the 2020 Herman D. Johnson Scholarship Awards. They are Keaton Brown from Northview High School in Escambia County and Kendall Barrow from Jay High School in Santa Rosa County.

Each will receive $1,000 each for four years providing they continue to meet the scholarship criteria.

Keaton Brown is the son of Chris and Sandy Brown. He is currently ranked at the top of his class. He plans to major in aerospace engineering and was nominated by Congressman Matt Gaetz to the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Brown is an active member of the NJROTC and has served in several positions including orienting team captain, color guard commander, drill team commander and administration officer. Brown is team captain for the cross country team and vice president of the math club. He is also a member of the Beta Club and school advisory council and has volunteered with the Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Walnut Hill Club. Brown served as an EREC delegate for the Tallahassee and Washington, D.C., youth tours.

Kendall Barrow is the daughter of Frederick and Jeanna Barrow. She is planning to attend the University of West Florida and major in elementary education. Barrow is an honor student at Jay High School and a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Pensacola State College. She plays basketball for the Royals and is a member of the student government association, Beta Club and National Honor Society. Barrow is a K-4 assistant at Faith Christian Academy. Barrow also volunteers at the Jay Pro Rodeo, My Father’s Arrows and Kings Harvest.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 