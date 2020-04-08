Isolated Showers, High In The Middle 80s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Low around 61. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.