Isolated Showers, High In The Middle 80s

April 8, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Low around 61. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 