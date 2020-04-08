Isolated Showers, High In The Middle 80s
April 8, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Low around 61. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
